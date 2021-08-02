Nightbirde cannot continue ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as ‘my health has taken a turn for the worse’

The woman who pulled at America’s heartstrings will sadly not be able to return to “America’s Got Talent” this season.

30-year-old Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, announced on Monday that, “since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT.”

An instant hit in her episode that aired in June, Simon Cowell gave the Liberty University graduate’s performance his golden buzzer, which automatically advanced her to the live shows.

In less than 48 hours after her audition, her original audition song, “It’s OK” became No. 1 on iTunes and her audition was the No. 2 trending video on YouTube.

Marczewski was given three months to live at the beginning of 2020 and told 10 News that she wants provide hope through her music.

“It’s been really healing for me to write these songs telling myself everything is going to be okay and everything is going to get better and to see those songs mean something to other people, it’s the greatest reward of all time,” she told 10 News back in June.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this... Posted by Nightbirde on Monday, August 2, 2021

Below, watch an interview Lindsey Ward did with her after her June audition episode aired.