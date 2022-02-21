State Farm donates $35,000 to help local businesses through the Gauntlet

A major grant has been awarded to the Advancement Foundation to help entrepreneurs working to start or expand their business.

State Farm has awarded $35,000 through the opportunity and purpose-driven economic development grant program.

The money will be used for the Gauntlet Business program and competition that is helping more than 150 local entrepreneurs this year.

President of the Advancement Foundation Annette Patterson said it’s crucial for our local economy to help small business owners thrive. At the end of the 10-week course, businesses have the option to submit their business plan to a panel of judges to compete for top prizes to help start or expand their business.

The Gauntlet, Virginia’s largest business program and competition has grown exponentially both in size and depth. State Farm and its agents have served as strategic partners in advancing the Gauntlet’s impact into numerous communities across the Shenandoah, Roanoke and New River regions.

The program provides new and existing businesses 12 weeks of classes, networking and mentoring that attracts a diverse array of businesses from Main Street to high-growth scalable companies.

“This growing network of entrepreneurs provides meaningful interactions with mentors & community leaders, including State Farm agents that foster opportunities to share business experiences, create collaborations and encourage innovative thinking,” Patterson said.

The Advancement Foundation is looking for business professionals who may be able to volunteer at least an hour of their time, and or make monetary or in-kind donations to be awarded to deserving participants.

For more information, interested entrepreneurs, mentors, sponsors, and community leaders can visit here.

10 News is a proud media sponsor of the Gauntlet.