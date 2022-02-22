Two motorcyclists dead after Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Two motorcyclists are dead after a crash in Pulaski County on Monday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the accident involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck and happened just before 4 p.m. on Lee Highway, just south of Hermosa Drive on Draper’s Mountain.

Both motorcyclists are dead as a result of the crash, officials said. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to deputies.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.