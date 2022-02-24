Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 Roanoke shooting

Ahmad Mubdi, 51, arrested for malicious wounding for an incident that happened on Sept. 12, 2020.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was sentenced on Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in September 2020.

As we reported, Ahmad Mubdi, 51, shot and killed Derrick Bostick, 35, on Sept. 12, 2020, outside of a Roanoke bar on Bridge Street.

Mubdi was originally arrested for malicious wounding.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities.