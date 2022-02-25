Altavista nonprofit under investigation after possible discrepancies discovered in its financials

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating the financial activity of a nonprofit based in Campbell County.

On Friday, police announced that they’re looking into suspected, suspicious financial activity by Altavista On Track.

According to the organization’s website, “in partnership with the Town of Altavista, we work to provide business assistance to downtown businesses while also organizing family-friendly community events that bring people downtown throughout the year.”

The town recently conducted a financial review of AOT’s finances, which led to the discovery of possible discrepancies and documentation and the town immediately notified the Altavista Police Department, according to Virginia State Police.

“Since AOT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is partially funded by the Town, Altavista Police requested that the Virginia State Police conduct the investigation,” said Altavista Chief of Police Col. Thomas E Merricks. “The state police investigation is ongoing at this time. I appreciate residents’ patience with what will be a thorough and objective investigative process.”

The nonprofit was founded in 2007.