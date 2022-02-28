Roanoke’s bus station moves to new location with temporary free fares

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley Metro has a new home at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.

Despite setbacks and pushback and the fact it looks more like a construction zone than a transportation hub, buses pulled from their new, but temporary, ports on Monday as passengers rode for free.

“It’s a lot safer and open-air,” said Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price.

The $12 million project moves Roanoke’s bus station from its home of almost four decades on Campbell Court about a quarter-mile away to Salem Avenue.

“This is a big change and there will be things we’ll need to work on as we work through the next phases,” admitted Price, he also added that the project will be “something you’ll be proud of.”

As mentioned, there are four phases to the project.

Phase 0 consisted of zoning, permits, planning and the beginning of construction. During this phase, there were setbacks with zoning and pushback from neighborhood groups.

“I think the noise level, the pollution, the more people that are just traveling back and forth in the area wouldn’t be ideal in a residential neighborhood,” said Remington Hinshaw, president of Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association. He shared his thoughts with 10 News in August 2020. WSLS 10 News contacted him for comment Monday but has not heard back.

While Price appreciates the concerns, he believes this change will bring more opportunity to the area.

“I think eventually it’s going to enhance that experience because in my experience, transit-orient development has been a thing,” said Price.

Valley Metro passengers told 10 News Monday they are excited about the change and optimistic the rider experience will continue improving.

“I think it’s open more than over there,” said James Leroy Broughmen. “I feel like I was trapped in there when I was in there waiting on the bus.”

“The bus has been a lifeline to a lot of people. I thank God today for it with the free rides,” said Roger Jones. “That’s a blessing by itself.”

Free rides continue through March 13.

Valley Metro offers 3,000 rides a day.

The project is expected to be completed within six to eight months.