81-year-old woman dies in Bath County crash

BATH COUNTY, Va. – An 81-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Bath County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Monday on Route 220 south of Route 623.

Nancy Williams, 81, of Warm Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue north on Route 220 when she ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and overturned, according to police.

Authorities said Williams died at the scene and she was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.