Groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of upgrades for Danville Public Schools

Some big and much-needed changes are coming soon for Danville Public Schools.

DANVILLE, Va. – Some big and much-needed changes are coming soon for Danville Public Schools.

On Wednesday afternoon, city and school leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony marks the start of a major project at John M. Langston School. It’s the future home of Galileo Magnet High School and Danville Public Schools’ main office.

In November 2021, Danville voters passed a 1% sales tax increase to bring millions in revenue for public schools, most of which were built in the 1950s.

“You said, as citizens, ‘I want learning environments that will help every student achieve.’ You said, as citizens, ‘I want students to have 21st-century upgrades.’ You said, as citizens, ‘I want students to have greater technology access,’” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “So as Mayor, and all the members of city council, we want to say to all our citizens, ‘Thank you so much for voting yes.’”

Ad

Alonzo said there will be another groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at George Washington High School that’ll include a new track on the football field.