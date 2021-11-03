Danville votes yes for 1% sales tax increase

DANVILLE, Va. – Voters in Danville approved the 1% sales tax increase on the November ballot, which will help pay for school repairs and upgrades.

The tax rate is now at 6.3%. However, it will not impact groceries or prescription drugs. The increase is expected to bring in $144 million in revenue for Danville schools, where most facilities were built before the 1960s.

The tax rate will stay in place for two decades.

“There have been significant investments made to make Danville a more attractive place to live, work and play. A part of that vision is to have a world-class public school system. The passing of this one percent sales tax will have a significant impact on this vision,” Danville School Board Chair Crystal Cobbs says. “It will take all parties to become a destination school district, and we have begun the work with the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan. Danville citizens showed their support today by choosing to invest their dollars, and dollars of visitors to the city, into our school buildings.”

In Pittsylvania County, voters are split on a 1% sales tax increase to help with school upgrades. The registrar’s office says they’re tallying mail ballots and will have the decision Friday.