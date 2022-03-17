Lynchburg families come out to Riverside Park for St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

The Lynchburg Leprechaun’s gold has gone missing in Riverside Park.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Leprechaun’s gold has gone missing in Riverside Park.

On Thursday afternoon, people in the Hill City gathered to help find it for Parks & Rec’s Saint Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt.

Kids were given clues with riddles to solve, guiding them to the pot of gold. After completing each one, they were rewarded with a sweet treat.

“I love that these events bring the community out. They get to enjoy the outdoors and they get to enjoy our parks,” said Lynchburg Parks & Rec’s Taylor Haris. “It really builds community, especially when we’ve been apart for so long.”

Lynchburg Parks & Rec will host an Easter egg hunt next. The event will take place at 10 a.m. April 16 on the Blackwater Creek Trail and Percival’s Island.