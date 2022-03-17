72º
Lynchburg families come out to Riverside Park for St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

Lynchburg Parks & Rec will host an Easter egg hunt next

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

The Lynchburg Leprechaun’s gold has gone missing in Riverside Park.

On Thursday afternoon, people in the Hill City gathered to help find it for Parks & Rec’s Saint Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt.

Kids were given clues with riddles to solve, guiding them to the pot of gold. After completing each one, they were rewarded with a sweet treat.

“I love that these events bring the community out. They get to enjoy the outdoors and they get to enjoy our parks,” said Lynchburg Parks & Rec’s Taylor Haris. “It really builds community, especially when we’ve been apart for so long.”

Lynchburg Parks & Rec will host an Easter egg hunt next. The event will take place at 10 a.m. April 16 on the Blackwater Creek Trail and Percival’s Island.

