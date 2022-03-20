33-year-old man dies after crashing on Route 311 in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Route 311 near Route 600 in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Saturday at about 8:30 p.m., Bryson Nathaniel Burdette, 33, of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, was driving south in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when he ran off the side of the road and overturned, authorities say. Burdette and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

After the crash, both Burdette and the unidentified passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators report that Burdette later died at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. No word yet on the condition of the passenger.

Authorities say there was also a 5-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the crash; however, at this time, it is unclear if the child was hurt.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to VSP.