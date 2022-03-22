Former Virginia Tech linebacker gets a golden ticket on ‘American Idol’ and is going to Hollywood!

LEFT: Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Griffith revs up the crowd during an NCAA college football game against William & Mary, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Bell) RIGHT: Dan Marshall getting his golden ticket on "American Idol" (ABC/Eric McCandless)

From donning a helmet and pads in Lane Stadium to performing for a nationwide audience, this former Hokies has come a long way!

Daniel Marshall Griffith, 24, appeared on Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol,” playing “The Dance,” by Garth Brooks for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Before honing his singing talents, Marshall played football at Virginia Tech. He played in 37 games from 2017 to 2019.

He told the judges that despite singing his entire life, he’s been very shy and didn’t start singing in front of others until July 2021.

[Bedford County native gets golden ticket on ‘American Idol’]

“Dan Marhsall, you have that storytelling thang,” said judge Lionel Richie as soon as the audition ended. “There’s something you can’t teach and that’s called natural talent and your craft of who you are. I like what I just heard.”

Ad

“I do think you have some natural-born talent,” said Katy Perry. “All you need is support and a little guidance. It’s not there, but the foundation is secure.”

“You’re one of the best-sounding country artists that have been through,” said Luke Bryan.”But you’re not doing all of the emotion properly.”

All three judges decided to move Marshall into the next round and gave the words every auditioner wants to hear, “You’re going to Hollywood!”

Starting Monday, March 28, “American Idol” will begin airing its Hollywood episodes.