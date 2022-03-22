Virginia’s Attorney General meets with Roanoke healthcare leaders to address opioid epidemic

Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares made a stop in Roanoke on Monday while looking at ways to combat the opioid epidemic.

Miyares met with leaders at Carilion Clinic to talk about the ways they’re treating patients suffering from substance abuse.

The Attorney General’s Office just received half a billion dollars in an opioid settlement. Miyares says he is looking at investing the money into treatments and practices to help people heal and prevent addiction.

“That money is not going to my office. That money is going out to communities for treatments, looking at best practices around. And Carilion has really been doing a great job on this front but there is so much more to do,” said Attorney General Miyares.

He says Virginia is losing more people to drug overdoses than shootings and car accidents.