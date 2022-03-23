Police chief says it takes ‘every entity’ to curb violence after bullet hits Roanoke school bus

On Tuesday evening, a Roanoke City Public Schools bus was struck by gunfire while transporting middle students home. No one was hurt, fortunately.

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday evening, a Roanoke City Public Schools bus was struck by gunfire while transporting middle students home. No one was hurt, fortunately.

Unfortunately, police have yet to make an arrest.

This is just one of many shootings in 2022 in the Star City.

When asked if our current approach to violence is working Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman replied, “I think our current approach is working, but with the approach, we are taking as with any approach it takes time to see the fruit of that.”

However, when speaking with residents who were nearby Tuesday’s shooting, as well as parents of students, they say time is up.

“Our ability to be successful is largely attributed to agencies external to us,” stated Roman.

His formula to success is made up of three parts: law enforcement, prosecutors and the community.

“The only way to make a difference is to make sure that we are postured to hold those accountable. Not just law enforcement but every entity as well,” said Roman.

WSLS 10 News learned an altercation between pedestrians nearby likely resulted in gunfire.

“This is not a school issue, but it’s a community issue for all of us,” expressed Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White Tuesday night.

Employees at a Family Dollar nearby the scene said several students ran into the store for safety.

While that Family Dollar has security cameras, they were not at a good vantage point.

Roman says his investigators are still reviewing bus camera footage.

City leaders have questioned RPD about the use of reward money.

“Reward money is available. I couldn’t tell you how much has been dispersed, if any at all,” said Roman.

The good news is that people have been cooperative with police investigations as of late. This trend needs to continue for arrests and convictions, Roman says.