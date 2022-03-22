64º
No one injured after Roanoke City school bus hit by bullet while students were on board

The bullet hit the tire, according to officials

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

During the Roanoke City School Board meeting, Superintendent Verletta White announced one of the division’s school buses was shot at on Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a school bus Tuesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they did not find anyone with an injury. Instead, they found a Roanoke City school bus in the area that sustained damages during a shooting.

According to school officials, the bullet hit one of the bus's tires near Loudon Ave in northwest Roanoke.

According to school officials, the bullet hit one of the bus’s tires near Loudon Ave in northwest Roanoke.

At the time of the shooting, school officials say there were five students on board.

There are no injuries reported.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects were located at the scene,

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke police at 540-344-8500.

