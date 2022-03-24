More than 1,500 without power in Central, Southwest Virginia after severe storm

Myriads in Central and Southwest Virginia are in the dark following Wednesday’s storm.

We’re working for you to track power outages in our region.

As of 10:14 a.m., Appalachian Power is reporting more than 1,500 customer power outages in its coverage area.

Here’s a breakdown of customer power outages reported by AEP:

Lynchburg - 498

Carroll County - 449

Grayson County - 234

Buchanan - 155

Floyd County - 57

Roanoke City - 53

Patrick County - 45

Pulaski County - 31

Henry County - 24

Montgomery County - 24

Botetourt County - 15

Campbell County - 9

Bedford County - 8

Franklin County - 8

Wythe County - Less than 5

At this time, there’s no estimated time for when power will be back on as crews are still assessing the damage.

To view the outage map, click here.

If you need to report an outage, you can do so here.