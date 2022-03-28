‘Southern Living’ names Lynchburg as one of The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022

Lynchburg is getting special recognition for its growing attractions.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is getting some recognition for its growing attractions.

The popular magazine, “Southern Living,” named the Hill City as one of The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022.

Lynchburg came in 14th out of 15. The magazine noted the beauty of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, historic districts, lively art scenes, the James River and local eateries.

“We are just starting to see a lot of the empty spaces being revitalized, and retail shops and restaurants going into them,” Downtown Lynchburg Association Marketing Director James Ford said. “It’s super cool. There’s a lot more to do downtown, honestly. Anyone that’s been here the past five years sees it.”

The only other Virginia city to make the list was Alexandria at number six.