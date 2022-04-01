Memorial flag display in Lynchburg honors more than 7,000 veterans who died in the War on Terror

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Our veterans give a lot to this country, sometimes paying the ultimate sacrifice.

Lynchburg-area veterans are remembering them at Monument Terrace Friday with a special display.

The American flag is made up of more than 7,000 dog tags.

Each one is engraved with the name of a hero who died in the War on Terror, including the 13 service members who were killed in a bomb attack in Kabul this summer as the U.S. withdrew from the country.

The display travels across the country with Veterans and Athlete United, a nonprofit helping veterans with disabilities.

“I think it’s great that they’re recognizing the military,” Amherst County Veteran Art Ross said. “The sacrifice that they made for our country to go out and protect not only the United States but parts of the world from aggression.”

The flag will be back on display, this time at the Field of Honor, on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. It will then be going to New York for 9/11.