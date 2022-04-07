Volunteers host bake-a-thon ahead of Strawberry Festival in Roanoke

Dozens of parents and volunteers from the community school spent Thursday whipping up a salty and sweet treat.

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of parents and volunteers from the Community School spent Thursday whipping up a salty and sweet treat.

They held a bake-a-thon to bake 10,000 shortcakes for the annual Strawberry Festival in Roanoke.

The festival is the school’s only fundraiser and brings in tens of thousands of dollars.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020 and was drive-through only last year, so school officials say it’ll be exciting to see everyone in person once again.

“It’s the oldest festival in Roanoke and it kicks off festival season. And after doing a drive-through last year due to the pandemic, we’re really excited to be back in Elmwood Park and really bring back that community feel,” said Liz Fox Johnson, the Community School’s director of marketing.

The 42nd Annual Community School Strawberry Festival will be held at Elmwood Park on May 6 and 7.