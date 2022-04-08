Family members remember young father of two whose body was pulled from a Gretna pond

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Shock and sadness linger Friday evening as family members remember a loved one gone too soon.

Ambyr Tosh met Chance Harris about seven years ago. They’ve been together ever since. On Wednesday night, she got a phone call that would cut their time short.

“My cousin Allen called me and said, ‘When’s the last time you spoke to Chance?’ I said, ‘Well, a few hours ago.’ He said, ‘He’s wrecked his truck and we can’t find him anywhere,’” Tosh said.

Tosh said she immediately jumped in her car and headed to the 1100 block of Player Rd. in Gretna to help search.

At that time, she said her mind didn’t go straight to the worst-case scenario.

“When I got to the scene inside of my car, I was like ‘No way, it’s fine,’” she said. “As soon as I stepped out onto the ground, I could feel him, he was there.”

When Tosh and her loved ones couldn’t find him, they called police. It would be about four more hours before authorities found 22-year-old Harris in a nearby pond.

Ad

Authorities and loved ones are still trying to figure out how Harris ended up in the pond. However, loved ones say they believe he wandered off confused, looking for help and that this was a tragic accident.

“Having to tell my kids what happened to their dad is the hardest and worst thing I’ve ever done,” Tosh said. “The feelings that I’ve had and the pain, I’ve never had this before.”

Chance Harris and Ambyr Tosh (wsls)

Tosh and Harris had been engaged for years. They had put the wedding off to take care of their 5-year-old, MyKenna, and their 3-year-old, Chance Jr.

She says Harris was an incredible father and was loved by all who met him.

“We grew up together,” his aunt, Cozetta Hubbard said. “When he came home I was in awe. I was like this is my baby.”

Harris was more like a brother to Hubbard. She said he loved fishing, working on cars and surrounding himself with friends and family.

Chance Harris and Cozetta Hubbard (wsls)

“He was fun-loving and smart,” she said. “He could build a car, if you gave him the right parts, from scratch.”

Ad

Hubbard added he lived his life, and although gone too soon, made the most of it. She said she hopes that’s how he will be remembered.

“Time is so unforgiving. Time doesn’t care. If you’re not here, you’re not here,” Tosh said. “I don’t want him to be forgotten. I want him to be remembered for the amazing person he was. I want to try every day to let him continue to live through the kids and myself.”

Chance and Ambyr's children (wsls)

Harris’ funeral is set for Tuesday, no word on the time yet. It will be at Miracle Revival Church in Long Island, Virginia. The family asks all to come in their best race cars in honor of Harris.