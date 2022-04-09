God’s Pit Crew busy responding across the country and world to help those in need

God’s Pit Crew is hard at work across the world and country as it helps those who have been hit hard by disasters.

This week, the Danville nonprofit sent volunteers and a tractor-trailer load of Blessing Buckets to Pembroke, Georgia after a tornado swept across the area, leaving nothing but destruction in its path. This tornado was one of many that tore across the South, killing at least three people.

The organization’s Immediate Response Team plans to head to Pembroke on Sunday, where they will stay at least a week to assist survivors of the storm.

Volunteers will help cut trees, remove debris and tarp roofs. They will also hand out emergency supplies, including a tractor load of Blessing Buckets that have food, personal and hygiene items and a Bible.

“We hurt for those impacted by these terrible storms,” said God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson. “There is so much destruction and so many people needing help. We are praying for them and are grateful to be able to send volunteers and supplies to them in their time of need.”

In addition to the organization’s efforts in Georgia, God’s Pit Crew is also lending a helping hand to those across the country and world.

Volunteers with the nonprofit recently gave out more than 1,000 35-pound food boxes to families at the Martinsville Speedway, sent 40-pallets of Blessing Buckets to Poland for Ukrainian refugees and Blessing Buckets to Texas after devastating tornadoes and wildfires.

At this time, the organization is currently working to rebuild a home for four families who lost everything they had after the December tornadoes in Kentucky and Tennessee.