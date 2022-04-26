Bus to Broadway takes musical theatre fans from Martinsville to North Carolina to watch ‘Hamilton’

Piedmont Arts' Bus to Broadway will take guests to see the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” at Durham Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 2.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Southside-based art museum, Piedmont Arts, wants to make sure you don’t throw away your shot to see a popular Broadway musical.

“Hamilton” will be showing at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina, and Piedmont Arts’ Bus to Broadway wants to take you there.

On June 2, the Bus to Broadway will be departing from Martinsville to transport musical theatre fans to and from the venue.

The bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. so folks can attend the 7:30 p.m. performance at DPAC.

Tickets to Bus to Broadway: Hamilton retail at $155 a person, and you can buy them online by clicking here.

Officials said guests can bring food and beverages on the bus to enjoy; however, boxed dinners will also be available for $10 each if guests purchase in advance.