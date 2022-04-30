Track dedicated to Pulaski County school resource officer killed in DUI crash

A beloved public servant is remembered by the community he vowed to protect after he was killed in a DUI crash.

Sgt. Perry Hodge was tragically killed in January of last year, when an intoxicated driver crossed the center line and hit his vehicle head-on.

Sgt. Perry Hodge (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Though the crash took his life, his memory will live on at Pulaski County Middle School.

“It’s nearly impossible to measure the effect that perry had on your lives. but if you know anything about him, you know that he was very humble always redirecting praise to someone else,” said Michael Worrell, Pulaski County sheriff.

Sgt. Perry Hodge had been a school resource officer at several schools in Pulaski County before he was killed.

“Sgt. Hodge was an avid runner to start with,” said Kimberly Sink, principal at Riverlawn Elementary. “So, the track dedication makes that fitting.”

“He was a great mentor to our students and ally for our teachers. Just a really good presence to have around kids and we were glad that the board decided to name this field in honor of him and that his family and colleagues from the sheriff’s department will join us here today,” said Kevin Siers.

Out on the track, the school held it’s first-ever track meet, learning through running, jumping — competing a value Sgt. Hodge would have loved.

“It means a lot because Sgt. Hodge, he left behind a great legacy. He had the special talent of just inspiring others to always be better than what they are. He would always tell her students don’t quit when you’re tired you quit when you’re finished,” said Sink.