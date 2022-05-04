Smith Mountain Lake preparing for busy season by holding a business expo and job fair

As the weather gets warmer, businesses near Smith Mountain Lake are preparing for a busy season.

MONETA, Va. – As the weather gets warmer, businesses near Smith Mountain Lake are preparing for a busy season.

The Regional Chamber is holding a business expo Friday, May 6 at Eastlake Community Church. This is a free event that is aimed at helping residents and visitors engage with local businesses.

More than 100 Smith Mountain Lake area business professionals will be attending this event. They will be sharing information on their products and services, answering questions and offering demonstrations.

At the event, there will be medical and health organizations, home and garden centers, real estate agents, hospitality, travel and construction companies.

Erin Stanley from the Regional Chamber said she hopes attendees see this as a chance to get to know their local businesses.

“If some small businesses don’t have a storefront location. A lot of mom-and-pop shops and home services don’t have a physical location, so it’s hard for the homeowners in the region to come out and learn more if they don’t have too much info on their website or they don’t have a website at all. So this is a really good opportunity for them to come and learn more and ask their questions,” said Stanley.

At the expo, there will also be a job fair.

A number of exhibitors will be highlighting their job openings and talking to visitors about their business.

“As everyone can attest, everyone is short on help, so all of our chamber members are feeling that as well,” Stanley said. “We have invited them to bring a list of all the open job positions they have. So, folks in the area, we are inviting them if they are looking for a job, to come to the expo as well and they can get to know these businesses.”

The expo will take place from noon until 4 p.m. There will also be food trucks with special treats and giveaways throughout the event.