A school bus was involved in a crash in Franklin County Monday morning. Police said no kids were on board. (Credit: Samantha Jones)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Rt. 40.

