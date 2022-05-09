Two hurt, suspect arrested in Northwest Roanoke shooting

The city is faced with yet another shooting. This time, in broad daylight.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened near the intersection of 24th Street NW and Delta Drive NW around 9:30 a.m. Officers reportedly responded after they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area.

As officers were responding to the scene, dispatchers told them of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. Officers said they found two men outside of a home with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and both men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they were able to use evidence from the scene and video surveillance to determine a suspect vehicle and where they determined the suspect was headed.

An officer later found the vehicle in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW, and police said the suspect was found. Police later identified the suspect as Mann Murray, 22, of Roanoke.

Ad

Murray was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities said this remains an ongoing investigation.