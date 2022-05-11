Centra honors frontline workers with 2nd annual Healthcare Heroes Parade

For the second year, Centra is celebrating its health care heroes with a parade.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra held its second-annual Healthcare Heroes parade Wednesday, as frontline workers gathered outside Lynchburg General and Virginia Baptist hospitals.

Centra also held a similar event at Bedford Memorial Hospital.

The parades are a chance to recognize those who have served the community since the start of the pandemic.

It’s all part of the celebration for National Hospital Week. This year’s theme was Stronger Together: Embrace the Future.

Caregivers said they appreciate the recognition and hope the worst of COVID-19 is behind them.

“We have gotten through so much just with lack of staff, and now we’ve been able to build that back up. It just feels really good to be able to come out on the other side of that,” said Lauren Davis, a Centra unit manager.

More than 70 organizations participated in the Lynchburg parade.