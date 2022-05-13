HumanKind opens Early Head Start facility to serve ‘childcare desert’ in Lynchburg area

HumanKind held a ribbon-cutting Friday for their Early Head Start program, which provides free childcare for infants and toddlers up to age three.

The new facility will serve 48 kids and includes six classrooms, a playground and a kitchen.

We’re told the region is considered a ‘childcare desert,’ meaning there are more children needing care than there are open spaces.

“Because of that, parents who want to work can’t work; and we know that now, more than ever, we are so dependent on our workforce. By providing this care for children, parents can get back to work and help fuel our economy,” said Ashley Graham, director of family and children services for HumanKind.

The organization opened a similar facility in Bedford last year and hopes to open another one next year in Amherst County.