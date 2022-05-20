Team branded ‘Lagerbot’ beer headed to Ballad Brewing and Danville Otterbots home games

Lagerbot will be available for purchase starting May 26.

DANVILLE, Va. – You’ll soon be able to get your hands on a special edition team-branded beer while at a Danville Otterbots baseball game.

Lagerbot, which was created by Ballad Brewing in collaboration with the Danville Otterbots, is a pale lager brewed made for baseball fans to enjoy while at the ballpark.

Starting Thursday, May 26, you can begin purchasing the 16-ounce can at Ballad Brewing’s taproom, located at 600 Craghead St. The drink will also be sold all season long at every Otterbots home game.

“Lagerbot is a beer brewed in Danville, for Danville’s team,” says Austin Bunn, Ballad Brewing Business Manager.

Bunn says the beer is “a Golden Lager with a touch of sweetness and four different hops” and added that the drink has a “citrus hop character.”