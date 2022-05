A BJ's Wholesale Club awaits customers on February 21, 2007 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering an additional 75 cents off per gallon of gas now through June 15.

Members are eligible for the discount when they purchase any four items from this list.

Qualifying items include:

All items must be purchased in one transaction, and the discount must be used within three weeks of purchase.