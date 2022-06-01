71-year-old woman dies, 3 hurt after Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old woman lost her life and three people were hurt following a crash involving two vehicles, according to Virginia State Police.

On May 27 at 7:46 p.m., authorities were called to the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623, or Cascade Drive, for the report of the crash.

Authorities have confirmed that 79-year-old Ronald W. Hobbs, Sr., of Pembroke, was going east on Route 460 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala and went to make a left turn onto Route 623. That’s when he hit 66-year-old Richard L. Morton, 66, of Princeton, West Virginia, who was driving west on Route 460 in a 2019 Ford F150.

The crash caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and overturn in a flooded creek bed, according to state police.

Police tell us both Hobbs and Morton were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

A passenger in the Ford, 67-year-old Debra D. Morton was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to state police, another passenger in the Ford, 71-year-old Shireen K. Henson, of Rich Creek, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, she did not make it.

Authorities say Henson was wearing her seat belt, whereas all others involved in the crash were not.

Hobbs has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.