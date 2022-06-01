A breakdown of the history of moonshine in Franklin County

We tell you where locals could get a drink without having to worry about raids during prohibition

Franklin County, Va. – We first introduced you to moonshiners in Franklin County in early April.

Tonight we take a deeper look at moonshine operations as well spots where people could drink them without the fear of the law raiding them.

In Franklin County, there is a deep history of moonshine.

“It’s way a life, it was a way how many kept families fed, kept roofs on schools and on churches,” Linda Stanley with the Franklin County Historical Society said. “About the only thing that moonshiners did wrong was not pay taxes on the alcoholic beverages because they did not have a license.”

Stanley knows a lot about the history of the moonshine in Franklin County from the good, and not so good.

“Now I’m not saying they didn’t shoot em up and beat each other up thieves and all that kind of good thing but basically, they were good people.”

Good people looking to have a good time, when moonshine was prohibited in Southwest Virginia . Now to drink moonshine and not get caught with the law, there were several speakeasy locations, or tearooms.

“In Franklin County in Particular like the country club out on main street, you went in the front and you could get a hamburger or coca cola, if you wanted something a little bit stronger you winked at the waitress and you went in the back,” Stanley said.

Stanley said they’ve located 14 tearooms in franklin county.

One is covered in shrubs not too far from Rocky Mount and at a spot in Rocky Mount is another that is no longer there.

While folks could enjoy prohibited liquor at tea rooms without concerns of the law, moonshiners had to learn how to finesses to make sure they weren’t caught.

“Make it a little dough, like bread,” Henry Lee Law said.

Law a third-generation moonshiner schooling on how they operate. They have a technique Law is ensuring the alcohol doesn’t get messed up.

“I think we got it, you just capped your first one, and then we would do that all the way down, and when the steam catches, it cooks real hard and it will not leak,” Law said.

Henry Lee Law says he got a thrill out of it, especially getting away from the law.

“The first time I got ran the officer grabbed me by the neck and grabbed my partner around the neck both of us at the same time now, we wrestled around for a few seconds I broke loose, my buddy was on the ground he caught my buddy and I got away and I’m like wow man what it rush it was rush,” Law said. “You could have lost 3 -4 thousand dollars but you got away. ”

Law said those types of interactions with the law continued throughout the early parts of his moonshine career in the 1970′s.

Deep in the woods of Franklin County, police would raid moonshine rings or locations, by destroying the subs where moonshine was made with axes or some law enforcement would seize the moonshine and cast it away.

Here’s the interesting part, Law says if the moonshiner got away, they would find another spot in Franklin County to set up another location to make moonshine until the law came and raided them again.

It was a cycle and Law said to prevent from getting caught, he learned some techniques.

“They set that raid up where they have a jump man, that jump man would come in by himself his goal was to catch you at the steel site or run you down away from him, the natural thing to do is run when there is danger so if you away from the jump man for about 100 yards there would be 10 -15 men out there in a half moon, you’re caught, what I figured out early the game is go back around the way the jump man came,” Law said.

Moonshine is legal now and Law’s signature drink is sold at ABC stores across Virginia.

His goal now is to preserve the history of moonshine the good and bad.

Law’s father Amos had moonshine rings that produced 500,000 gallons.

Now since the popularity of moonshine is rising Law wants to make sure people know that moonshiners had to be very smart to build steel subs to make the drink.

“All moonshiners were hard workers,” Law said.