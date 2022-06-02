Green Pal lawncare service comes to Roanoke

Green Pal is a service that will help you find lawncare

ROANOKE, Va. – People are quick to use apps like Uber to get a ride or have food delivered.

And now, Green Pal is a service with a similar concept that will help you find professional lawn care.

Through the new app, vetted lawn care pros can bid on properties based on Google Street and aerial images.

Then, homeowners can select who they want to work with based on ratings, reviews and price.

So far, one million homeowners have signed up for the program, including some here in the Roanoke area, where it recently launched.

“We can certainly make it convenient,” Greenpal co-founder Gene Caballero said. “We have a lot of senior citizens who use this, we have a lot people who are worried about getting Covid, so this business is truly contactless then we feel like we are fighting the good fight.”

Right now, Greenpal operates in more than 48 states.

If you would like to learn more, click here.