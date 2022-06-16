Popular Lynchburg coffee shop is expanding, brewing a new location

Mission House Coffee will now have a third location at 105 Cornerstone Street.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Mission House Coffee announced the opening of its third location, in addition to the Downtown Lynchburg and River Ridge Mall locations.

The new site will be located at 105 Cornerstone Street. It is approximately 1,000 square feet, with about 60 seats inside and 25 outdoor patio seats.

Owner Tommy Clark said the expansion will not only help his small business but also help the community because it gives customers another opportunity to participate in the shop’s popular Round-Up Program.

“It’s where we ask every customer, every single time, if they’d like to round up their transaction for a local nonprofit. So far, we’ve raised over $41,000 since the program began. My goal was to hit $50,000 this year. With this additional location, I think we will be able to blow that out of the water,” said Clark.

He started the Round-Up Program in 2018 when he opened his first shop.

Clark hopes to launch a soft opening at the Cornerstone location by the end of June.