Upper James River Center coming soon in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People living in Lynchburg will soon be able to enjoy more of the James River. thanks to the $100,000 2022 Century Fund Grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.

The competitive funding is for projects anticipated to have a transformational impact on the community, county, or entire region.

The James River Association plans to use the funding to create the Upper James River Center, which will be located in Riveredge Park in Amherst County, across from downtown Lynchburg.

The project includes a new trail, improvements to the existing building, an outdoor classroom, and a new landing for safe and easy access.

“Not only do we get our drinking water here, but we also can come and recreate. It’s a great attraction for tourism, a skilled workforce, and it brings in economic development,” James River Association CEO Bill Street said.

The River Center is expected to be complete next fall.

You can learn more about this project on the James River Associations’ website.