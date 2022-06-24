Liberty University president speaks on Roe v. Wade SCOTUS decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme court overturned the ruling of Roe v. Wade, sparking controversy across the nation.

Later that afternoon, Liberty University President Jerry Prevo released a statement that discussed Liberty’s perspective on the situation.

“Today, on behalf of Liberty University, I want to express our gratitude to Almighty God for the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States,” Prevo said. “While this does not effectively end abortion in America, it is a monumental step in the direction of protecting life and placing that decision squarely in the hands of the American people.”

Prevo went on to note that for the past fifty years, the university’s community has prayed and hoped for the life of mothers and their unborn babies.

“The Liberty student body has led the way and marched year after year, prayed on the steps of the Supreme Court, and committed their lives to pro-life causes,” Prevo said. “As Liberty University president, I am proud that we are now officially training the first Post Roe-v-Wade generation of leaders who will be Champions for Christ to continue to advocate for the life of mothers and their unborn babies.”

Governor Youngkin is looking to set restrictions on abortions in Virginia.