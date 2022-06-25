Fincastle man appears in federal court for charges connected to Capitol riots

FINCASTLE, Va. – A Fincastle man appeared in federal court for a status hearing on Friday after he was charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
At the hearing, Markus Maly’s attorney said he would file a list of requests to the court, but did not disclose detailed information about the requests.
The requests could be ruled on in September, and Maly’s trial is set to take place in November.
Maly’s charges from the riot are as follows:
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury
- Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
- Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings