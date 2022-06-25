Fincastle man appears in federal court for charges connected to Capitol riots

Markus Mally was in court today for a status hearing

FINCASTLE, Va. – A Fincastle man appeared in federal court for a status hearing on Friday after he was charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

At the hearing, Markus Maly’s attorney said he would file a list of requests to the court, but did not disclose detailed information about the requests.

The requests could be ruled on in September, and Maly’s trial is set to take place in November.

Maly’s charges from the riot are as follows: