Fincastle man, #JohnSprayne, arrested Wednesday, charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot

TOP (Left to right): Image of Maly from MPD, Maly's mugshot from his arrest on Jan. 26, 2022, Image Maly posted to his own Facebook page. BOTTOM (Left to right) Maly circled on a screen shot from video footage, Maly circled on a screenshot from MPD officer body cam footage

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Southwest Virginia man has been arrested and charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 47-year-old Markus Maly, of Fincastle, charging him with the following nine offenses:

18 U.S.C. §§ 111(a)(1) and (b) - Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3) - Civil Disorder 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2) - Obstruction of an Official Proceeding 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) - Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2)- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(4) - Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) - Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(E) - Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(F) - Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

The arrest warrant was signed on Jan. 13; however, it was not released after his arrest on Wednesday.

While in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, Maly pointed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building, according to court documents.

Court records indicate that at times, Maly wore a black beanie and a white cowboy hat with the words “TRUMP 2020″ printed on the front and what appears to be “TEAM TRUMP” printed on the back, with an American flag pattern printed on the underside.

Also, prior to being identified, online communities were referring to him as #JohnSprayne.

Ad

Screenshot of MPD body cam footage showing Maly holding a spray canister pointed at police. This image is included in the statement of facts charging Maly. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

The court documents include screenshots from the body camera footage of a Metro Police officer showing Maly spaying officers.

Prosecutors said that he also helped another man, Jeffrey Scott Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California, by giving him a can of spray. Brown has already been charged with various felony offenses and has pleaded not guilty.

Later in the day, Maly exited the tunnel area of the Capitol with what appears to be a riot shield, according to court documents.

Screenshot of video showing Markus Maly leaving the U.S. Capitol with a riot shield included in the statement of facts charging Maly. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Court records also indicate that on Jan. 6, Maly messaged his girlfriend in response to her concern about violence at the Capitol, and wrote, “I know …I’ve got stories though,” and “I was so fun …,”

The next day, he stated in one conversation on social media that, “I stood my ground and went back for seconds and thirds even.”

Below is one photo that Maly posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 19, according to the FBI.

Photo the FBI says Markus Maly posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

The FBI said that Maly was identified as Person #324 from its seeking information photos.

Ad

Photograph #324 from the FBI's Capitol Violence Images. This person, who authorities have identified as Markus Maly, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, in Fincastle, Virginia. (FBI)

Maly is also on page 169 of the D.C. Metro Police posting of persons of interest in connection with the events of Jan. 6.

Page 169 of the Persons of Interest in Unrest-related Offenses PDF file. (D.C. Metropolitan Police Department)

As part of the effort to identify Maly, the statement of facts revealed that the FBI reached out to the Roanoke County Police Department as Maly had been previously arrested in both 2017 and 2020.

Mugshots of Markus Maly from previous arrests in Roanoke County in the statement of facts brought against him by the U.S. Attorney's Office. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

One of the department’s officers who was shown the above photos told the FBI that he did indeed recognize the man as Maly, despite the fact that he had longer hair at the time of his previous arrests.

In the year since Jan. 6, more than 725 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 225 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the FBI.

The other three Southwest Virginia men charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6 are Jacob Fracker, Thomas Robertson, Jeremy Groseclose and Joshua Haynes.

Ad

Maly made his first court appearance, via video conference, on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke.