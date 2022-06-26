Experts offer tubing safety tips on the river

Roanoke, Va. – As summer rolls in, more people are taking inner tube trips down the river.

Besides being a good way to enjoy the sun, it’s a also a great way to cool off in the heat, while staying active.

But there are dangers to be aware of while floating down the river, like getting your foot caught under rocks.

Roanoke Mountain Adventures official, Sean Bryant, says that floaters should have a plan before heading down the river.

“They should let somebody know when they expect and where they expect to take out. That way, in case they don’t hear from them after a certain amount of time, they know to alert authorities,” Bryant said.

With a plan in mind, floating down the river is a safe, fun, and relaxing activity to take part in this summer.