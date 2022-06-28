Interstate 81 crash causing delays in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – You can expect delays Tuesday morning on I-81 in Roanoke County after a tractor trailer crash.

It happened at mile marker 142.6 before you get to the Interstate 581 exit.

All north lanes are closed.

Just before 4 a.m., traffic backups were approximately two miles. All northbound traffic is being detoured onto VA-419 (Electric Road), then onto Alt US-11 North/US-460 East (E Main Street), then onto VA-117 (Peters Creek Road), then onto I-581.

WSLS 10 has a crew headed to the scene to talk with Virginia State Police.

This is a breaking news story. We will have developments all morning on Virginia Today from 5-7 a.m. and update WSLS.com.