Multiple vehicle crash shuts down I-81 northbound in Roanoke County

ROANOKE Co., Va. – Update as of 8:23 a.m.
First responders have confirmed one person was injured in the wreck.
The condition of that injury hasn’t been released.
All lanes are back open.
Original Story:
State police say a crash on Interstate 81 northbound at the 140 mile marker has the road blocked.
The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles.
Police say choose other routes to avoid delays. This is before the Interstate 581 exit and there are backups.
This comes after a deadly Interstate 81 crash involving a VDOT contractor earlier Tuesday morning. You can read more about that here.
WSLS 10 has a crew headed to the scene to talk with Virginia State Police.
This is a breaking news story. We will have developments all morning on Virginia Today from 5-7 a.m. and update WSLS.com.