Multiple vehicle crash shuts down I-81 northbound in Roanoke County

A multi vehicle crash has Interstate 81 northbound shut down in Roanoke County.

ROANOKE Co., Va. – Update as of 8:23 a.m.

First responders have confirmed one person was injured in the wreck.

The condition of that injury hasn’t been released.

All lanes are back open.

Original Story:

State police say a crash on Interstate 81 northbound at the 140 mile marker has the road blocked.

The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

Police say choose other routes to avoid delays. This is before the Interstate 581 exit and there are backups.

This comes after a deadly Interstate 81 crash involving a VDOT contractor earlier Tuesday morning. You can read more about that here.

WSLS 10 has a crew headed to the scene to talk with Virginia State Police.

This is a breaking news story. We will have developments all morning on Virginia Today from 5-7 a.m. and update WSLS.com.