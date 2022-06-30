Country music star Dylan Scott coming to Roanoke Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrate the start of your Independence Day weekend by heading to a county music concert in Roanoke.

On Thursday, Dr Pepper Park announced that they will be hosting a Dylan Scott concert on Friday – rain or shine.

Dylan Scott is known for his 2016 hit, “My Girl,” which took over county music radio stations nationwide.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be bought at the box office or on Dr. Pepper Park’s website.

Tickets to the event are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate.

More information about the event can be found here.