Meet July’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Blue Ridge Independent Living Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A new month means a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!

Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center will receive a donation.

The Blue Ridge Independent Living Center’s mission is to assist people with disabilities to live independently.

The center is a private, nonprofit community agency with non-residential programs and core services that serves the Fifth Planning District of Virginia, which includes the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke, and the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

