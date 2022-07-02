Two arrested in Farmville for shooting of teen on Poplar Street in Lynchburg

Taurus Lamont McDaniel (pictured on the left) and Richard Lamont McDaniel (pictured on the right) are considered armed and dangerous.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men have been arrested by Farmville Police in connection to a shooting in Lynchburg last week that injured a teen, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The Farmville Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Super 8 by Wyndham on Main Street in their city. Once on property, officers found Richard McDaniel, 44, and Taurus McDaniel, 41, in the parking lot, according to a press release.

Both men were arrested, without incident, and transported to the Piedmont Regional Jail. They are being held without bond.

The shooting happened on Wednesday shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Poplar Street and resulted in a 16-year-old boy being hospitalized, according to authorities.

The Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank the Farmville Police Department, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, and Piedmont Regional Jail for assistance in this case.