16-year-old boy injured after Wednesday night shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg multiple times Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Wednesday at 9:53 p.m., Lynchburg police responded to the call of a teen that had been shot in the 2200 block of Poplar Street.

Officials said that when officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot several times in the leg.

The Lynchburg Police Department said the teen was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynchburg authorities are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

