Man dies after being shot at Campbell County church, authorities say

RUSTBURG, Va. – A man died after he was shot at a Campbell County church on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Saint Pauls Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway for a report of a man lying at the entrance of the parking lot.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found the man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said that a motorist reported seeing a black mid-size truck leave the church entrance at the time of the incident.

Campbell County Rescue attempted to save the victim’s life, but they were unsuccessful, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the victim was identified as 33-year-old Robert William Staton of Rustburg.

Authorities said the incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.