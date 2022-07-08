New businesses providing a boost for the Town of Buchanan

There are new businesses coming to the town of Buchanan.

BUCHANAN, Va. – The Town of Buchanan is open for business.

“People are looking at Buchanan and wanting to be a part of our downtown, wanting to be a part of our whole commercial corridor,” said Susan McCulloch, Buchanan Town Manager.

Buchanan recently welcomed three new businesses to downtown including Faithful Country Creations, Gateway Real Estate, and a new restaurant, Tammie’s Place.

“The town has been absolutely wonderful. I’ve met so many new people, I’ve served people I’ve served for over 25 years at other locations. Everything is great,” said business owner Tammie Frate.

From smoked barbeque to root beer floats, Tammie’s Place is serving up something for everybody. Even the staff is homegrown.

“They’re local people, we have two college girls who live here locally, another girl lives here locally and then my son,” added Frate.

The new businesses like Tammie’s Place bring so much personality and are great additions to a town that already has a lot of history.

Ad

But of course, there are still staples, like the Buchanan Fountain and Grill, that the community has been enjoying for years.

It’s not just the businesses that keep people coming, it’s also the beauty and the attractions for outdoor enthusiasts.

“What many people have described as Small Town America, located between two mountain ranges and we have the beautiful Purgatory Mountain overlooking the town, and the James River at its feet,” McCulloch said.

The stops, new and old, all provide a boost for the heart of Botetourt County.