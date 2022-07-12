Roanoke man transforms old, explicit graffiti into work of art

Sky Kirk wants to create a different view for people to see when they drive down Norfolk Avenue in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke man is taking the initiative to clean up the streets, one piece of artwork at a time.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad graffiti out here. And a lot of the problems here are the streets are getting nastier,” Kirk said. “And people are seeming more ok to put bad graffiti out. So it’s definitely been an intention to fix that up and make it nicer.”

So Kirk decided to cover the graffiti with more graffiti, and he hopes that his actions will have a positive impact on others.

“Especially to make more of a good influence, you know, to people like my son,” Kirk said.

Kirk’s son, Nikki, and Kirk’s girlfriend, Faye Richards have both been by his side during the graffiti transformation.

“It’s very mesmerizing you get very in tune with it,” Richards said. “It’s almost like creating your own slice of paradise.”

Kirk hopes his artwork will inspire others to channel their creativity into making the community a better place.

Follow his work on his Instagram page.