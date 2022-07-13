Bedford County library addresses concerns following protests over pride display

FOREST, Va. – A local public library is setting the record straight following continuing controversy over a display.

In a Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, several people protested and spoke out against the Forest Library, claiming they took down a pride display after complaints.

The library told 10 News the display was never taken down.

However, after receiving threats, it was moved to a less visible area out of fear for staff safety.

Since then, all of the pride books have been checked out twice. The library said the intent behind those checking out the books is unknown.

The library said that not only is it their duty to serve the entire community without censorship or bias, but it’s also mandated.

“This is a public library. It should be inclusive,” Debbie Bahouth, Bedford Public Library System Board of Trustees Chair said. “I can’t say whether that was the right decision or the wrong decision. I can only say that we were driven by what we felt like was best for the staff at that time.”

It’s been said that the display was in the children’s section.

When 10 News asked about the display’s location, the library said it wasn’t true and that the display section has been in the same place for many years.