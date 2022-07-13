Lynchburg man sentenced for setting 30 curbside fires, indecent exposure

Brennan Thornhill was sentenced to two years and two months

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man received his sentence Wednesday for setting more than 30 curbside fires last year.

Brennan Thornhill was sentenced to two years and two months and will receive credit for the time he has served since last Fall.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to seven of the 13 charges, and the other six charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors said Thornhill originally told police he was working as a DoorDash delivery driver at the time and wasn’t responsible for the fires.

GPS tracked Thornhill’s deliveries, and his grey Nissan sedan fit the vehicle description that was associated with the incidents.

On Wednesday, Thornhill was convicted on one felony count of arson to personal property and four felony counts of setting rubbish fires.

Thornhill’s sentence also includes two misdemeanor charges for exposing himself to two women last year.

Defense attorney Matthew Pack told 10 News it was difficult to come up with an appropriate sentence for his client, while also getting him the treatment he needs.

“Overall, it was a little bit more active time than I expected, but at the same time I think it was fair, and I just think he needs to get the mental health treatment that he needs,” said Pack.

Thornhill’s sentence also includes five years of probation, GPS monitoring, undergoing mental health treatment, no access to the internet, no unsupervised contact with minors, and paying more than $12,000 in damages.